Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $51,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 10.3 %

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SOFI opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

