Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.5% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron stock opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $303.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average is $171.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

