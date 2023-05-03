Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 248,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 274,492 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $21.34.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.93 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,452,000.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
