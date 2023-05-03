Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 248,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 274,492 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $21.34.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.93 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,452,000.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.