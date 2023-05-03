Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,300 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 344,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X FinTech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FINX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $384.38 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

