Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalink Investment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLLI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at $357,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

GLLI stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,637. Globalink Investment has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

