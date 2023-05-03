Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,760 shares during the period. Globe Life makes up 1.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.50% of Globe Life worth $175,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $108.05. 83,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,939,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,868.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.