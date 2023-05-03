goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Lowered to C$160.00 at TD Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark cut their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC cut their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.71.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of goeasy stock traded up C$1.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,875. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$88.30 and a twelve month high of C$144.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million. Analysts forecast that goeasy will post 13.372434 EPS for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Corporate insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

