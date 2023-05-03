goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Lowered to C$160.00 at TD Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSYGet Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark cut their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC cut their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.71.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of goeasy stock traded up C$1.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,875. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$88.30 and a twelve month high of C$144.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09.

goeasy (TSE:GSYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million. Analysts forecast that goeasy will post 13.372434 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Corporate insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for goeasy (TSE:GSY)

