Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,900 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 796,900 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Golden Sun Education Group by 29,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Golden Sun Education Group Price Performance

Shares of GSUN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 690,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,269. Golden Sun Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

