Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $99.76. 41,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.84. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.