Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.64 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $31.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

