Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.80. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading

