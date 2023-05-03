Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Graham by 6.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,082,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Graham by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 105,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Graham Price Performance

GHM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $131.72 million, a PE ratio of -202.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Featured Articles

