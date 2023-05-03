Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.7 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile



Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

