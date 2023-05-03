Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.62. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $3,586,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 53.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

