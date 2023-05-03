Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.89 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.70 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 2.0 %

LOPE stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.58. 514,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Grand Canyon Education

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

