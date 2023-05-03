Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.50 million-$283.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.62.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

