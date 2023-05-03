Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Boosted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,691,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,953,000 after purchasing an additional 156,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

