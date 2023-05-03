Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70 to $3.10 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.2 %

GPK traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 4,361,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,309.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.