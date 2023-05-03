Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70 to $3.10 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,361,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,730. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

