Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70 to $3.10 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,361,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,730. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.
In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
