Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

GPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,614. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

