Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.
GPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.
Graphic Packaging Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,614. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging
In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
