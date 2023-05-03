Great Elm Capital (GECC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.54%.

In other news, CEO Matthew D. Kaplan acquired 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,832.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $64,092.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

