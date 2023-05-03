Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKD – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.
Greenbrook TMS Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.
