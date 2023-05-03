GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Shares Down 0.8%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.70. Approximately 10,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 27,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.39.

GreenPower Motor ( CVE:GPV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 58.14% and a negative net margin of 63.60%. The firm had revenue of C$17.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0824373 EPS for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

