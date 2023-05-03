GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Shares Down 0.8%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.70. Approximately 10,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 27,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.39.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
