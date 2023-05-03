Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Given New GBX 3,200 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GGGSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,020 ($37.73) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Greggs Price Performance

Greggs stock remained flat at $33.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. Greggs has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

