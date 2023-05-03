Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Griffon Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:GFF opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Griffon has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56.
Griffon Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Griffon’s payout ratio is -243.16%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Griffon
Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.
