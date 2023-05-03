Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Down 3.7%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 14,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 106,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.0161 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 193.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 109,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

