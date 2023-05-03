Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Down 3.7%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 14,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 106,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 1.7 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.0161 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
