Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Trading Down 3.7%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 14,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 106,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0161 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
