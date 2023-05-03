Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Trading Down 3.7%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 14,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 106,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0161 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 193.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 109,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

