Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.51

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as high as $11.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 269,110 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,897,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 176,666 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 537.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

