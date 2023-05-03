Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $34.73

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.73, but opened at $33.85. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 1,466 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $564.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.