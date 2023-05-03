Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 9.7% in April

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Guardion Health Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GHSI traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. 86,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,532. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.85. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardion Health Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 365,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

