Guggenheim Downgrades IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Neutral

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Trading Down 0.9 %

ISEE opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

