Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

