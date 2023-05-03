GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 808,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,578,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after buying an additional 374,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:GXO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,657. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

