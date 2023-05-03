Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Update

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 97.70%. The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.91 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.