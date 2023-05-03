Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.31-0.42 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,302,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,010,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

