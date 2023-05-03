Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.31-0.42 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,302,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,010,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
