Hardy Reed LLC Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 948,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,665. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $104.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

