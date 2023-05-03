Hardy Reed LLC Invests $2.69 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,388 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.