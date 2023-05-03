Hardy Reed LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $770,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $100.93. 51,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,338. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

