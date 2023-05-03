Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.98

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 1056581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMY. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,636,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,057,000 after purchasing an additional 544,685 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

