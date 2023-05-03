Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Gap Up to $6.69

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $7.55. Harsco shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 186,229 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Harsco Trading Up 20.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $642.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after buying an additional 734,365 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,806,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after buying an additional 131,965 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,055,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after buying an additional 53,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after buying an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 71.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 1,094,090 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

