Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Hayward Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hayward has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Insider Activity

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $258.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.23 million. Analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,744,750 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,213,144 shares of company stock worth $83,095,125 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $89,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

