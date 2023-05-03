HC Wainwright Comments on Equillium, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equillium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQ. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Equillium has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equillium by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 265,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 89,060 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Equillium by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

