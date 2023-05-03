Head to Head Analysis: Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) and Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merus and Affymax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus $41.59 million 20.62 -$131.19 million ($2.90) -6.37 Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Affymax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Merus.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus 0 0 9 0 3.00 Affymax 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Merus and Affymax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Merus presently has a consensus target price of $41.78, suggesting a potential upside of 126.32%. Given Merus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Merus is more favorable than Affymax.

Profitability

This table compares Merus and Affymax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus -315.48% -44.86% -31.73% Affymax N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Merus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Merus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Affymax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Merus has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affymax has a beta of 5.92, indicating that its stock price is 492% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merus beats Affymax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the developing of nephrology and specialty care space by delivering innovative therapeutical offerings to patients and healthcare providers. The company was founded on July 20, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

