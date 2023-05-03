Head to Head Analysis: Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) versus Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) and Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Synopsys and Asset Entities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 2 10 0 2.83 Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synopsys presently has a consensus price target of $424.18, indicating a potential upside of 15.01%. Given Synopsys’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Asset Entities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

84.7% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Synopsys and Asset Entities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 18.22% 16.88% 10.05% Asset Entities N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synopsys and Asset Entities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $5.08 billion 11.05 $984.59 million $6.06 60.86 Asset Entities $343,106.00 36.23 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Asset Entities.

Summary

Synopsys beats Asset Entities on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration. The Software Integrity segment helps organizations align people, processes, and technology to intelligently address software risks across their portfolio and at all stages of the application lifecycle. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Asset Entities

(Get Rating)

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

