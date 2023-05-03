Head to Head Comparison: Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) versus AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biodesix and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $38.21 million 3.37 -$65.45 million ($1.59) -1.04 AnPac Bio-Medical Science $15.91 million 0.31 -$18.63 million N/A N/A

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biodesix.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Biodesix has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

45.8% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -171.27% -741.60% -83.92% AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biodesix and AnPac Bio-Medical Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 0 1 0 3.00 AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biodesix presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.24%. Given Biodesix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biodesix is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Summary

AnPac Bio-Medical Science beats Biodesix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

(Get Rating)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.