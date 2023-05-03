Head to Head Comparison: Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) & SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE)

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 18.65% 17.26% 15.54% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and SaverOne 2014’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $27.74 million 4.26 $5.52 million $0.30 22.63 SaverOne 2014 $1.19 million 1.54 -$7.44 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

38.2% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and SaverOne 2014, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 1 0 3.00 SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Solutions and Support presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.00%. Given Innovative Solutions and Support’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovative Solutions and Support is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats SaverOne 2014 on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

