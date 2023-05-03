Head-To-Head Comparison: Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare 54.44% 25.11% 20.68% Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sensus Healthcare and Nuvectra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 269.96%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Nuvectra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $44.53 million 1.68 $24.24 million $1.46 3.12 Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectra.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Nuvectra on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

