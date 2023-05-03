Head to Head Contrast: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) vs. Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SITE Centers and Tritax Big Box REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 6 2 0 2.25 Tritax Big Box REIT 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

SITE Centers presently has a consensus price target of $14.56, indicating a potential upside of 22.11%. Given SITE Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

This table compares SITE Centers and Tritax Big Box REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 31.11% 8.90% 4.12% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and Tritax Big Box REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $554.87 million 4.50 $168.72 million $0.75 15.89 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

