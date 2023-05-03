Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Down 9.2% in April

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 24,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,625,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 2.06. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Further Reading

