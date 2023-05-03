Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31.20 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $31.20 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00059126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,300,103,548 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,300,103,545.84499 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05777012 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $25,795,356.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

